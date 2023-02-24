EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville burglary suspect is still out there and police are hoping you can help catch them.

The Evansville Police Department shared several photos of the suspect on social media, saying the burglary happened on February 17 at a convenience store on North Kentucky Avenue.

According to police, the suspect stole over $500 from the store and other items as well. The suspect appears to be wearing camo pants, shirt and hat. Officers believe the suspect is a white man.

If you have information on the person’s identity, you’re asked to call the Adult Investigations Unit at (812) 436-4016.