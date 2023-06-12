HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henry Rollins has added Victory Theatre to his extended Good To See You tour.

Event organizers say On the Good To See You tour Rollins will recount the events of his life in the brief pre-COVID period since the last tour and when things got even stranger over the last several months.

“Rollins is many things,” says The Washington Post, “diatribist, confessor, provocateur, humorist, even motivational speaker…his is an enthusiastic and engaging chatter.”

A press release says Rollins has toured the world as a spoken word artist, as frontman for both Rollins Band and Black Flag and as a solitary traveler, favoring road-less-traveled locales in places such as Nepal, Sri Lanka, Siberia, North Korea, South Sudan and Iran.