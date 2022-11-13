EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility had originally planned for crews to start working on Broadway Avenue earlier last week, but that ended up being put on hold.

Officials say the road will be completely shut off to thru traffic from Schutte Road to Country Road 1200E. Six days after its original date, crews are now set to begin their work on Tuesday, November 15.

According to EWSU, this work is expected to close this road for 16 days as a new water main is installed. Officials did not give a reason as to why the work was rescheduled.