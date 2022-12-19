EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville residents will have to wait a couple of days this year to dispose their Christmas tees.

The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility announced the tree disposal service will start on Tuesday, December 27, and continue through Friday, January 6, 2023.

“If you are an EWSU residential customer, simply place your Christmas tree next to the trash cart at the curb on the day of your scheduled trash collection and Republic Services will pick it up and take it to the landfill,” officials say in a press release.

This disposal service is said to be only for EWSU residential customers who pay for trash and recycling with their monthly water and sewer bill.

The service is not available to retail, commercial or business customers, or to residents who live in apartment complexes, mobile home communities, or outside the city limits.