HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Evansville Area Trails Coalition (ETC) and the Evansville Department of Parks & Recreation (DPR) have announced a Next Level Trail (NLT) grant award to upgrade and build new trail sections to link multiple city parks.

As a key part of the Wesselman Park Master Plan, the project has the support of Mayor Lloyd Winnecke. “This initiative represents a significant step towards creating a more vibrant, healthy, and connected community, fostering outdoor activities, alternative transportation, and the trails that provide connections to develop a continuous trail system network.”

Through the use of this grant, the Wesselman Park Loop Trail will provide connections to the Walnut Street Improvement Project at Vann Avenue, Woodmere Park, the Roberts Festival Grounds, Wesselman Woods and the Greenway Riverfront.

ETC Executive Director Lorie Van Hook thanks the Indiana Department of Natural Resources for their approval of this grant. “We are thrilled to be the recipients of the NLT Grant, enabling us to make a lasting contribution to our community. This funding empowers us to establish a trail connection that fosters well-being, recreation, and improvements to our built environment. We eagerly anticipate the exciting upcoming phases of turning this vision into reality.”

The trail project is expected to begin in 2024 and be finished by 2026.