HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Hillcrest will begin phase one of a tree restoration project on November 9 at 9:30 a.m. as the first of many trees will be planted.

Officials say Hillcrest has partnered with the city of Evansville Arborist, Shawn Dickerson, and Tom Guggenheim from Bur Oak Tree Services to plant a total of 45 trees in this first phase. Overall, a total of 100 trees will be planted on Hillcrest’s campus. A total of 40 different species will be planted when the project is complete.

Hillcrest says in 2019, 50 trees were removed from Hillcrest’s campus due to being older, dead, damaged, infected and rotting. Hillcrest received approval to remove these trees from the City Tree Board Committee and promised to revitalize the land with a two to one promise to plant back double the amount of trees being removed.

“The staff, I, and board of directors of Hillcrest have enjoyed the process of learning the fundamentals of successful tree planting and maintenance as that will be a vital factor in our ability to successfully sustain these efforts,” said Jim Ward, CEO of Hillcrest.