EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Experts say Evansville is at risk of losing one of its most prominent historic buildings. Indiana Landmarks released their annual list of the ten most endangered landmarks, and Evansville’s Hulman Building & Garage made the list.

Since its construction in 1929, the 10-story commercial building has dominated Evansville’s downtown skyline. Indiana Landmarks says the Art Deco style building has been largely empty and neglected for years, with water leaking in through the roof and windows.

Earlier this year, an out-of-state buyer bought the Hulman Building and neighboring garage in an auction, relisting the properties for sale as separate parcels. Experts believe that splitting up the properties and access to sufficient parking for the Hulman Building makes it less desirable for re-development, further jeopardizing the building’s future.

“Without a reuse plan for the property, its high-style period lobby is at risk of being stripped and sold,” says Indiana Landmarks on their website. “The Hulman Building is an anchor landmark in an area of downtown that has lost several buildings.”

Experts believe the building needs a preservation-minded developer with a vision for making its rare architectural features shine once again.