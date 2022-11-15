EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A historic Evansville building housed furniture over 130 years ago. Now, one developer hopes to transform it to house people.

The Karges Furniture Building, which is now in the works of becoming an apartment building, was built in 1892. To put that into perspective, that’s only two years after Vincent Van Gogh passed away.

The building’s long history in Evansville will continue on as the apartments will be used to house lower income residents. The Executive Director of the project, Kelley Coures, tells us this will open new opportunities for Evansville residents.

“Evansville has a roughly 98 percent occupancy rate for rental units of all types. Most of your affordable places are full at 100 percent, with a waiting list,” explains Coures. “So any new development of a 150 units is more than welcome in the city of Evansville.”

He tells us this is one of the last historic industrial properties still in the city. The building is located at Maryland and Seventh Avenue.