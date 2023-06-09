HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Two historic aircrafts originally planned to make an appearance in Evansville will no longer be coming to the Tri-State.

The Evansville Wartime Museum says the AT-6/SNJ Texan and SB2C Helldiver cancelled their visit to the museum this weekend because of mechanical problems. According to museum staff, the planes were initially delayed, but they now will be unable to come to the event.

The museum says if you bought tickets for an aircraft ride, contact the Commemorative Air Force to reschedule your flight or receive a refund.

Although the two planes won’t be visiting locally, we’re told the Vultee BT-13 trainer will arrive Saturday morning. Weather permitting, “That’s All Brother” & “Lil Raider” will be available all weekend for flights and tours.