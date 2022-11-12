EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday during a Dallas air show, one of which had ties to our Tri-State.

In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration announced the two planes were the Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra.

This particular B-17, which was known as “Texas Raiders”, had made several stops in Evansville over the years. Our Eyewitness News crew was even inside the bomber during its trip through Evansville in 2019.

“Texas Raiders” soars over Evansville as it looks down over the Tri-State

The B-17 was a cornerstone of U.S. air power during World War II. Most B-17s were scrapped at the end of the war and only a handful remain today, largely featured at museums and air shows, according to Boeing.

UP NEXT: First snow of the season blankets the Tri-State