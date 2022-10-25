EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Tri-State history was made Monday night at the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation board meeting.

The EVSC swore in two new officers, including the first female officer in the department’s history.

Chief of Police Timothy Alford tells us this isn’t her first role in local law enforcement, as Officer Donna Huber has worked for an agency in Carmi, Illinois.

“I’m excited because it’s rare to find a certain kind of officer that enjoys, but also has the same skills to interact with our students and to kind of have that empathy and compassion,” says Timothy Alford.

The EVSC Police Department oversees the security of all 39 schools in the corporation.