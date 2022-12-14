EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department is hoping the public can help them identify a hit-and-run suspect.

Police shared an image of the suspect, which was captured by a surveillance camera on December 7. Officers believe the man, who had just left the court building, crashed into another vehicle in the back parking lot behind the Civic Center.

Authorities say he was driving a dark colored crew cab pickup truck. No word on if the victim in the accident was hurt.

You’re asked to contact the EPD Hit & Run Unit at 812-436-7941 if you have information on the suspect or accident.

