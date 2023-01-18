EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says a business owner was arrested for fraud after allegedly leaving a home in complete disrepair.

According to an affidavit, Terrance Hardiman of Hardiman Construction LLC was hired to do various work for a homeowner last year. The homeowner claims he paid Hardiman nearly $60,000 to work on the home, which was allegedly left largely incomplete.

Investigators say the cost to fix the damage caused by Hardiman’s poor workmanship is still being estimated. As a result of Hardiman’s “deceptive practices”, it was determined that the victim’s home is now in violation of building codes and has been significantly devalued.

The homeowner told police he was under the impression Hardiman was a licensed contractor, but court records show this was in fact not the case.

“The fact that Terrance Hardiman dba Hardiman Construction is not a licensed contractor does not permit him to enter into contracts with customers, accept money as payment or perform any construction work on an individuals property in Vanderburgh County,” it states in an affidavit.

The homeowner even says that some of the work had to be completed by a neighbor after Hardiman was done working on it.