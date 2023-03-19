EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Fire Department spent nearly half-an-hour battling a house fire Sunday morning in the Jimtown district.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m., the fire department was dispatched to the 800 block of N Elliott Street for a two-story home that had caught fire.

First-arriving crews reported flames coming from the second-floor windows on the west side of the building. We’re told firefighters made their way through the back of the home and up the stairs to the second floor.

Firefighters say extensive overhaul was required upstairs and ventilation openings were cut in the roof. According to EFD, the fire was extinguished within about 20 minutes.

Fire officials on scene tell Eyewitness News they believe the fire may have been ignited by a homeless person trying to stay warm. Officials say the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.