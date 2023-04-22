EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — More than 85 veterans boarded a plane for an experience of a lifetime this weekend.

The Honor Flight of Southern Indiana landed in Evansville late Saturday night after taking a day trip to Washington DC to see war memorials in their honor.

A video shared on the Honor Flight of Southern Indiana’s Facebook page shows their welcome home parade with friends and family at the airport.

The group livestreamed the veterans’ days from lift off to landing. You can watch their entire trip by clicking here.

