EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A celebration of everything scary and spine-chilling is happening in the Tri-State this weekend.

Evansville Horrorcon kicked off Saturday morning at the National Guard Armory. The event features celebrity guests, vendors and a horror movie screening room.

Some attendees cosplayed as their favorite horror icons. One vendor we spoke with says she’s excited to be a part of the city’s first Horrorcon.

“It feels amazing. It feels really really great ’cause I’m also right by this front door so I get to see everybody come in, and everybody’s costumes,” says Amanda Breeze. “I really feel that people are excited about the event.”

The good scary fun continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.