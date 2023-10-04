EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Day three of the Fall Festival is wrapping up as thousands enjoy one last day of warmth before the rain and cooler weather move in.

We all know what the fall festival has to offer: rides, entertainment, and, of course, food. Some people are finding ways to stay active while eating all that food.

If you make it one lap around the Fall Festival, that’s just a little shy of a mile.

Even if you don’t have a smart watch to track your steps, most smart phones have that capability. Go down to West Franklin Street and see how many you can reach.