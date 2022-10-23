EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — You’ve may have heard of the “Monster Mash”, but how about the “Howl-o-ween Bash”?

Halloween isn’t just for the kids, it for animals too. Pets were able to take part in the Halloween fun this weekend at the Vanderburgh Humane Society’s “Howl-o-ween Bash”.

Organizers tell us this is the first time they’ve thrown a Halloween party. Kids and dogs got to trick-or-treat while dressed up in costume.

And even though the Fall Festival has officially wrapped up, VHS served their festival food for the event. Kids also had the opportunity to paint pumpkins and take part in other spooky seasonal activities.

“It’s really heart warming to see that level of support and to see people bring their dogs to events, because there’s not quite enough events in our community that dogs can go to,” says director of advancement Amanda Coburn.

She continues, saying, “We’re still very very full, particularly on cats but also dogs, too. So we’re really hoping that some people adopt some pets today.”

Money raised from Saturday’s party will go towards supporting the shelter.