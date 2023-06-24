HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Saturday morning, pet owners showed up bright and early with their furry friends for a free microchip clinic at the Ivy Tech Community College Parking lot.

The event, which was put on by the Vanderburgh Humane Society and Evansville Animal Care & Control, also offered free dog food, cat food and litter.

The humane society says if your pet is ever lost, a microchip can be the difference between getting your pet home versus never seeing them again.

“We have seen firsthand that it saves lives and keeps families together!” said the organization on social media. “Collars & tags are great, but they can come off… get your pet microchipped!”

Over an hour into the event, VHS shared on Facebook that they still had plenty of food and litter, encouraging everyone to come out get some for themselves or even a neighbor.

The event started at 8 a.m. and ran until noon. If you missed the free microchip clinic, organizers say more clinics like this will be held throughout the rest of the year.