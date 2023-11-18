EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Hundreds met at the Old National Events Plaza on Saturday for the first “River City Vintage Festival.”

Shoppers lined up to stock their closets with vintage clothes and gear.

Some of the vendors tell Eyewitness News they traveled as far as Indianapolis for the festival.

One of the organizers recently held a vintage festival in Vincennes, and he said he wanted to bring the event to the Evansville region.

“I really have a great deal of respect for Evansville,” said Alfonso Palazzolo, who is one of the organizers. “I remember coming here as a young kid to Evansville on Mondays with my family. It’s a city in it of itself, but it has such a good vibe to it of a close-knit community. I wanted to bring that to Evansville and share my love and admiration of vintage culture here.”

Those interested in learning more about vintage clothes and culture in our area may visit @firstcityvintagefestival and @philthywear.