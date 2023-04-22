(Courtesy: Sgt. Todd Ringle / Twitter)

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Saturday was Prescription Drug Take-Back Day and many living in Evansville came out to get rid of their unused medication.

Indiana State Police helped with the event and says troopers collected hundreds of pounds of prescription drugs this year.

“ISP at Evansville accepted approximately 600 lbs. of prescription drugs this afternoon,” posted Sgt. Todd Ringle on social media, captioning photos from the annual take-back.

In 2022, the Drug Enforcement Administration said nearly 745,000 pounds of unused medication was collected nationwide. The DEA explained that part of the reason they hold the initiative is to turn the tide against the U.S. opioid epidemic.

