HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Evansville Rotary’s 10th annual Santa Run will be held on Saturday, December 2. The children’s run will be held first at 8:30 a.m., followed by the adults run at 9:00 a.m.

It will be held at the Boy Scouts Eykamp Scout Center at 3501 Lloyd Expressway in Evansville. The entire community is invited to the event and it will feature hundreds of Santas running and walking through the residential neighborhoods of Evansville’s east side.

Entertainment will also be provided along the run route. All proceeds from the event will go towards Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley’s Care Mobile.