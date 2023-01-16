EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Hydroplane racing making a big comeback in Evansville is currently in the works.

Over the weekend, the newly formed Evansville Regatta Committee held their first board meeting together with talk of bringing the sport back to the River City.

“Evansville regatta is making great progress to return the ‘Roar to the Shore in 2024,” the group said in a press release. “At this point we hope to have Grand Prix America as the main event with 2-3 other classes of hydroplanes as well.”

The group set a tentative race date next summer for August 2024. Ideas tossed around with the racing event included a festival with live music and food trucks.