Courtesy of the Indiana Department of Transportation

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation announced lane restrictions for I-69 in Evansville.

Officials state beginning on or around July 31, crews will begin temporary restrictions in both north and south lanes of traffic at the crossing of Pollack Avenue.

Officials also state the restrictions will allow for spot improvements to the roadway.

Lane restrictions will take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., and the work is expected to last a week, weather depending.