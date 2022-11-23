EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After the pandemic put most in-person events on hold, an Evansville organization was able to throw its first ‘sit down and eat’ Thanksgiving dinner in several years.

The Dream Center of Evansville spent the day preparing for the dinner with several waves of volunteers taking care of responsibilities. Organizers tell us this ranged from handling the turkeys to serving food to all the families attending.

Dream Center officials say they were eager to return to an in-person Thanksgiving meal after several years of drive-thru service.

“We just didn’t quite feel right about it last year, but this year was a no-brainer,” says Jeremy Evans, Executive Director for Dream Center. “We really wanted to get back in-person and spend some time with our families.”

Some of the volunteers who helped with Tuesday’s meal were children of families who receive help from the Dream Center. Officials say there’s no such thing as being too young to learn to serve your community.