EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Purdue Boilermakers tried to keep their winning streak going this weekend as they faced off against Indiana University in a heated rivalry game.

Basketball fans from both sides gathered in Evansville to cheer on their teams as the nail-biting game went down to the wire.

The Purdue Alumni Club of Evansville organized a watch party Saturday afternoon at Turoni’s on Weinbach. Fans also watched the game at Kiplee’s to show their team spirit.

“I live with somebody who is a Purdue fan and I’m an avid IU fan,” Jonet Doyle tells us. “If IU loses, I may have some trouble at home.”

“No one expected Purdue to be ranked so high this year,” says Donna Marvel, President of the Purdue Alumni Club of Evansville. “And actually, for me personally, I’d rather them not be ranked number one at least for a long time because it’s like having a target on your back.”

Purdue ended up falling to the Hoosiers in a 74-79 loss at Assembly Hall.