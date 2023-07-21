EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Some Hoosiers are hoping for the federal government to make more classified UFO information public.

“I think it would be naïve for us to believe we’re the only ones on this planet — and this universe,” said Raymond Quijada, an Indiana resident. “I agree it is important for us to know that that’s out there.”

Senator Todd Young has joined a coalition of other United States senators — including Majority Leader Chuck Schumer — to amend the Natural Defense Authorization Act.

Senators say the amendment named the “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Disclosure Act of 2023” would create an unidentified anomalous phenomena records collection for immediate disclosure.

Young spoke on his and his colleague’s efforts to pass the amendment while in Evansville Friday.

“Over the years, our intelligence committee has overclassified a lot of documents that — frankly — American people should have access to,” Young said. “There’s also a lot of intelligent questions being asked about this, and we want to put those to rest by empowering my constituents and others across the country with the information the government has.”

Majority Leader Schumer adds that the American public has a right to learn about technologies of unknown origins, non-human intelligence and unexplainable phenomena.

Meanwhile, Indiana residents say the federal government should keep Americans informed.

“I think a lot of people would like to learn that stuff, just because a lot of people are curious about what we can’t see,” said Ava Lowe, an Indiana resident.

“I think it should be available to the public,” resident Keith Jeffers said. “I believe there are aliens out there anyway, so it wouldn’t surprise me. Are they coming here to visit us from Earth? I’m not so sure about that, but they’re somewhere out there for sure.”