EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — It’s been a busy week at the Signature School in Evansville with two visits from state officials. Last week, former Vice President Mike Pence visited the school.

Tuesday, Indiana’s Secretary of Education paid a visit. Today was the first time Dr. Katie Jenner has taken a tour of the school.

School officials took her to visit the school’s two buildings, classrooms and she even talked with some students and teachers about the state’s education system.

“Obviously it’s the start of our school year, so we are doing everything we can to celebrate the good work happening in our schools, really listening to our educators about the needs that we are having and they’re facing, and just making sure that we are ready to go for a great school year,” says Dr. Katie Jenner.

In addition to her visit to the Signature School, Dr. Jenner also stopped at West Elementary in Posey County, West Terrace Elementary and Bosse High School in Evansville.