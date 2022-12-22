INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – C2 Strategic Communications announced that departing Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan will join the company next month.

A news release says Sullivan will lead the team’s Indiana business operations, which includes large scale transportation, infrastructure and energy clients from Indianapolis to Evansville. Officials say Sullivan’s experience as an industrial engineer, Indiana legislator and the state’s chief election official gives her a broad understanding of core issues facing Hoosier communities.

The press release says Sullivan is an industrial engineer who worked at General Motors and Toyota and started her own consulting business before representing northern Evansville and Newburgh in the Indiana House from 2014 to 2021. In 2017, she co-authored the passage of Indiana’s 20-year infrastructure plan, then chaired the House Roads and Transportation Committee for four years. As Secretary of State, she developed the Election Integrity Bill which created measures to strengthen election security.

“Holli’s commitment to community is well known here and across the state,” said Tara Barney, CEO of the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership. “C2 Strategic has driven community conversations about the I-69 bridge and the Lloyd Expressway —the kinds of projects that bring people together. We are excited that Holli will bring her hometown understanding and connections to her new position.”