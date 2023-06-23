EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Ground has officially broke on the new Indiana State Police post in Evansville, which will be located right next to the current ISP post on Highway 41.

Officials say the new location will be much larger and will also house a regional laboratory. We’re told it will modernize and increase the department’s forensic laboratory services across the state.

“Even though it’s just a building, what it represents is much more than that and this facility will touch every major crime that occurs in about 20 counties in the southwestern part of Indiana,” explains Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter.

Officials say the additional space will give the post the power to grow by 30% and should meet their needs for decades. We’re told the $27,000,000 dollar project is set to be completed by late next year.