HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Indiana State Police at Evansville are going to take part in the 25th nationwide “Prescription Drug Take Back” initiative this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Officials state the initiative seeks to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft through proper disposal of prescription drugs.

Officials say collection sites will be set up nationwide for expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs, which will be properly disposed of without threat to the environment, and the program is for liquid and pill medications. Vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges will also be taken, but needles will not be accepted.

According to ISP, the service will be free and anonymous with no questions asked.

ISP states the initiative addresses a public safety and health issue with unused or expired medication in home cabinets being highly susceptible to theft, misuse and abuse. ISP says rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.

Studies indicate that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.

The Evansville ISP branch is located at 19411 Highway 41 N.