HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Evansville is one of many cities due to recieve funding for public transporation projects.

Officials say as part of its annual support to transit systems nationwide, the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) published details on Thursday about the formula funding that helps communities maintain and operate the trains, buses, and ferries that provide more than half a million transit trips every month. FTA says Indiana will receive $131,904,729 in annual transit formula funding, and out of this amount, Evansville will get $4,060,170 of this funding.

FTA Administrator Nuria Fernandez says, “This funding will open more doors to Americans than ever before. Transit formula funding provides a lifeline for communities, and this record level of support will help create jobs, provide mobility to more people and address the climate crisis.”

FTA says each year, more than 65 percent of the funding distributed by FTA to transit agencies comes from congressionally assigned formulas. FTA says this year’s transit formula funding represents a 28% increase over previous funding levels before the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law was passed.