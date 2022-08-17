EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says the project finish date for US 41’s northbound ramp closure has moved to the end of August.

INDOT officials said the northbound ramp of US 41 over Eagle Creek was closed. On July 11, the northbound ramp from US 41 to Veterans Memorial Parkway and Kentucky Avenue was closed due to bridge repairs. During the closure crews were to be making bridge deck repairs, as well as polymeric overlay operations.

INDOT says the detour for drivers is I-69 northbound to Green River Road to I-69 southbound.