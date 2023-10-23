HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Ivy Tech Community College is planning an information night for the Associate Accelerated Program (ASAP), which offers participants an associate degree in under one year.

Officials say the info session will be on October 25, from 6 to 7 p.m., in the Bower-Suhrheinrich Visual Arts Center, Room 107, on the Ivy Tech Evansville campus. People are asked to enter through Door B.

A news release says ASAP is a way for high school graduates to earn an associate degree in just 11 months and prepares them to transfer to a four-year college as a junior to earn their bachelor’s degree, saving time and money.

Ivy Tech Community College says coursework is spread over five, eight-week terms, and classes are held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Classes are small, and students attend all as one group – or a cohort. Classmates will remain with their cohort throughout the program—encouraging, assisting, and depending on each other every step of the way.

To learn more about the program, people are asked to RSVP to attend this event.