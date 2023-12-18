HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An inmate at the Vanderburgh County Jail who passed away at the hospital following a fight with another inmate has been identified.

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear states Moses Monroe, 38, of Evansville, died from Atherosclerotic and Hypertensive Cardiovascular Disease. He says Monroe suffered cardiac arrest at the jail and was transported to Deaconess Midtown Hospital where he was pronounced dead at approximately 9:10 p.m. He also says the manner of death is Natural Disease.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office states on Friday, December 15 at approximately 7 p.m., confinement officers responded to a fight in the B1 housing unit. Authorities say Monroe and another inmate fought for about 90 seconds while repeatedly resisting officer’s attempts to separate them.

Officials state no weapons were used by either inmate and no force was used by officers besides their efforts to restrain them. The office says both inmates refused medical attention and declined to press battery charges.

Officials state within the next hour, jail medical staff would respond twice to Monroe’s cell, one to access a complaint of pain and later when Monroe collapsed. CPR was used and Monroe was taken to the hospital by ambulance where a deputy accompanied Monroe to the emergency room.

An autopsy was conducted on Sunday.