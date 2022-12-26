EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Come next Fall, chances are you’ll be able to visit a brand new Irish Pub on Evansville’s Main Street.

Joshua Pietrowski announced on social media that he will be opening “Hartigan’s Irish Pub”, which will sit next to Peephole Bar & Grill in the Strouse’s building.

“Our plan is to forego the typical Americanized Irish Pub concepts found in many big cities, and to open what we hope will feel like an authentic Irish experience to you and yours the moment you cross our threshold,” Pietrowski says on Facebook.

Owners say the restaurant will have a genuine Irish and English menu that will also feature a few American favorites. They are planning to host at least 20 taps as well.

“We look forward to serving the downtown lunch crowd, providing a great option for drinks and dinner before and after downtown events, making a place for our early morning European and International soccer fans, and prioritizing Notre Dame football every Fall,” he adds.

