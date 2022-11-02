EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A 67-year-old Evansville man accused by police of owning child pornography has been taken into custody.

Investigators say they were able to obtain a search warrant for the home of Ralph Durden, who lives on Maxwell Avenue. Indiana State Police tells us they arrested Durden based on what they found during the search of his home.

Durden was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Wednesday afternoon. He faces a felony charge of Possession of Child Pornography.

Cyber Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children and the Evansville Police Department worked on this case.

Anyone with information related to crimes against children are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or visit the NCMEC website at http://www.missingkids.com/home and find the link to make a CyberTipline report.