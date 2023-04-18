HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) Evansville, which is located at 19411 Hwy 41 North, will be accepting unused or expired prescription medication April 22, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

On April 22, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will sponsor the 24th nationwide “Prescription Drug Take Back” initiative. Officials say the “Take Back” initiative seeks to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft through proper disposal of prescription drugs.

ISP says collection sites will be set up nationwide for expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs which will be properly disposed of without threat to the environment. ISP says this program is for liquid and pill medications.

Police say vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges will also be taken, but needles will not be accepted for disposal. ISP says this service is free and anonymous with no questions asked.

