EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Indiana State Police trooper says he was able to put an end to a high speed street race on the Lloyd Expressway late Sunday night.

The ISP trooper says shortly before 11 p.m., he heard a loud engine rev and saw a Hyundai Elantra and a Lincoln MKZ speed past him. According to an affidavit, the Lincoln was going 100 mph and the Hyundai was speeding alongside at 98 mph, well beyond the speed limit of 40 mph.

The trooper says he caught up with the street racers and tried to pull them over. The affidavit states that the Hyundai slowed down for the police lights and pulled into the right lane, while the Lincoln continued driving.

After catching up with the Lincoln, the trooper says the Hyundai drove around him and continued on. Riten Gideon, the driver of the Lincoln, was eventually pulled over and arrested. When asked why he was speeding, Gideon told police he was “just racing”.

Investigators revealed that the driver of the Hyundai, Minje Ninjine, was later questioned for her involvement in the race. Police say she told them she was speeding because she needed to use the restroom. Ninjine was issued a citation for Operating without Ever Obtaining a License, Reckless Driving, Unlawful Speed Contest and Failure to Yield to an Emergency Vehicle.

18-year-old Riten Gideon of Springdale, Arizona, was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of Unlawful Speed Contest and Reckless Driving. He has since bonded out of the jail.