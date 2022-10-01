EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A man is facing several charges after police say he took a passenger on a wild ride before plowing through a cornfield in Evansville.

An Indiana State Police Trooper says at 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, they noticed an Oldsmobile sedan speeding nearly 25 mph over the speed limit on Highway 41. According to an affidavit, the driver took off on Covert Avenue when the trooper tried pulling them over.

Police say they saw a passenger with the suspect in the car. The driver allegedly weaved in and out of traffic during the high speed chase. The trooper says the Oldsmobile was pulling away from them despite the trooper going 80 mph. According to ISP, the pursuit was called off at this time.

Later, the trooper says they saw the car again at the intersection of Rheinhardt and Weinbach, this time debris was flying off the car with pieces of tire littering the road. The officer says they watched the car crash into a cornfield near Weinbach. According to police, the driver continued through the cornfield and then stopped on High-Howse Road.

The affidavit states the suspect, Zachary Brown, hopped out of the car and ran down Shawnee Drive. Authorities say the trooper used a stun gun to get the suspect on the ground for an arrest. After struggling with the trooper and getting stunned again, Brown was taken into custody. ISP reports Brown had a suspended ID and was wanted on a felony warrant for robbery. Police say they were able to talk to the passenger, who told police she was let out of the car after the initial pursuit was called off.

Zachary A. Brown, 29, of Evansville, was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond. He faces charges of: