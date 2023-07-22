HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – It Takes a Village (ITV) is helping a shelter in a flooded area with its animals.

Kentucky Governor Beshear declared a state of emergency this week in Western Kentucky due to widespread flooding. ITV says it checked on some Kentucky shelters and at least one shelter flooded. ITV’s newsletter says the animals at the shelter were wet and all survived, but four animals died at a local vet clinic after a wall collapsed.

ITV says the other shelter needed help as it was a “muddy mess” there and more rain was coming. ITV officials say they were able to send a team to the area and rescue 13 dogs.

ITV says the Kentucky shelter it is helping posted, “Y’all we have been blessed beyond words and these amazing ladies and the amazing staff worked really hard to help our small animal shelter today.”

ITV says it is looking for fosters for these dogs so that they can be in temporary homes while ITV completes the dogs’ vetting. The shelter says if people can help foster, they are asked to please complete a foster application at ITV’s website.