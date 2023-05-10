HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – It Takes a Village (ITV) is starting up its Mother’s Day Petals for Paws fundraiser.

ITV says for a $38 donation, people can pick up a dozen roses, including a vase, at the ITV Rescue Center in Evansville. ITV says the roses will include a card, and the flowers will be available for pickup on May 13, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The organization asks for people to please submit payment via paypal, pay online at ITV’s website, or use Venmo. ITV asks for people to please make sure to indicate that their donation is for Petals for Paws.