HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — If you know anything about people from Evansville, you’d know many of them love a good Stromboli.

Evansville Stromboli Week is back and runs April 16th through the 22nd. The annual event, which is presented by Roca Bar, features nearly a dozen participating restaurants who are putting their $7 Stromboli Week special into the spotlight.

2023 Evansville Stromboli Week restaurants:

Angelo’s Italian Restaurant – Participating

Bob’s International Lounge – Participating

Chaser’s Bar & Grill – Participating

Deerhead Pizza – Participating

Franklin Street Pizza Factory – Feature

Joey Za’s Pizza & Steaks (Food Truck) – Feature

Riverwalk – Participating

Roca Bar of Evansville – Presenter

Spankey’s Una Pizza – Participating

Steve’s Una Pizza – Participating

Uncle Ted’s Dang Good Food (Food Truck) – Participating

Officials say you can further participate by downloading the new Evansville Events mobile app as well as visiting participating locations and asking them about their Stromboli Week offers.