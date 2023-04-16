HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — If you know anything about people from Evansville, you’d know many of them love a good Stromboli.

Evansville Stromboli Week is back and runs April 16th through the 22nd. The annual event, which is presented by Roca Bar, features nearly a dozen participating restaurants who are putting their $7 Stromboli Week special into the spotlight.

2023 Evansville Stromboli Week restaurants:

  • Angelo’s Italian Restaurant – Participating
  • Bob’s International Lounge – Participating
  • Chaser’s Bar & Grill – Participating
  • Deerhead Pizza – Participating
  • Franklin Street Pizza Factory – Feature
  • Joey Za’s Pizza & Steaks (Food Truck) – Feature
  • Riverwalk – Participating
  • Roca Bar of Evansville – Presenter
  • Spankey’s Una Pizza – Participating
  • Steve’s Una Pizza – Participating
  • Uncle Ted’s Dang Good Food (Food Truck) – Participating

Officials say you can further participate by downloading the new Evansville Events mobile app as well as visiting participating locations and asking them about their Stromboli Week offers.