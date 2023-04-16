HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — If you know anything about people from Evansville, you’d know many of them love a good Stromboli.
Evansville Stromboli Week is back and runs April 16th through the 22nd. The annual event, which is presented by Roca Bar, features nearly a dozen participating restaurants who are putting their $7 Stromboli Week special into the spotlight.
2023 Evansville Stromboli Week restaurants:
- Angelo’s Italian Restaurant – Participating
- Bob’s International Lounge – Participating
- Chaser’s Bar & Grill – Participating
- Deerhead Pizza – Participating
- Franklin Street Pizza Factory – Feature
- Joey Za’s Pizza & Steaks (Food Truck) – Feature
- Riverwalk – Participating
- Roca Bar of Evansville – Presenter
- Spankey’s Una Pizza – Participating
- Steve’s Una Pizza – Participating
- Uncle Ted’s Dang Good Food (Food Truck) – Participating
Officials say you can further participate by downloading the new Evansville Events mobile app as well as visiting participating locations and asking them about their Stromboli Week offers.