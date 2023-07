HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – It Takes A Village (ITV) invites people to dine out for dogs on Thursday.

ITV invites people to join it on July 27 for ITV’s Dine Out for Dogs at the 10-8 Cafe, located at 4209 US 41 North in Evansville. ITV says between 6 p.m. to 9 pm., 10-8 Cafe will donate 10% of everyone’s purchase to homeless animals.

ITV says people can bring in an item from its wishlist and can get a card for a free pickle or pretzel appetizer on their next visit.