HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – During the entire month of October, It Takes a Village will have a Subaru Loves Pets adoption special.

Officials say any animal over six months will have a special adoption price, as dogs are $50 and cats are $25. ITV says potential adopters will need to complete an adoption application and be approved for adoption with ITV’s normal adoption procedures.

A spokesperson for ITV says ITV currently has almost 300 animals in its care. People can see what adoptable animals are available here.