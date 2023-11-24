HENDERSON., Ky. (WEHT) – It Takes a Village (ITV) says there will be free dog adoptions through Sunday.

ITV says prospective adopters can take the dog on a trial until Sunday and if they fall in love, they can finalize the adoption Sunday and Pedigree will reimburse the adoption fee.

Officials say the shelter is open at 1417 North Stockwell until 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

ITV invites people to come see some of the adoptable dogs or check the dogs out at its website.