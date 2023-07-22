HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – It Takes A Village (ITV) is hosting a car show, known as Cars For A Cause, to raise funds for its organization.

ITV says this is the first car show for the Indiana chapter of Mopar Outlaws, and 100% of the proceeds are going to the shelter. ITV says all vehicles are welcome to the show, and the event goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Evansville FOP, 801 Court Street on July 23. ITV says there will be food trucks, a half pot, trophies and a band for part of the show.

ITV says the registration fee is $15, but people can also alternatively donate items that are worth $15 or more instead of paying the fee.