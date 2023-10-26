HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Ivy Tech Community College has announced that $340 million has been raised through the generosity of 14,000 donors who have invested in Ivy Tech over the past five years. The Ivy Tech Foundation recently wrapped up its first–ever comprehensive fundraising campaign.

Officials say the campaign concluded during the 60th anniversary of the founding of Ivy Tech. The Evansville Campus raised $16,177,021, exceeding its goal by more than $4 million. Funding is earmarked for student scholarships and related support, workforce development, infrastructure and next-generation programs.

A news release says donors to the campaign included alumni, community partners and staff who believe in the mission and vision of the college. The funds raised do not go toward operational expenses and help the college maintain its low tuition.

“A significant portion of the funds raised in Evansville will be dedicated to create new scholarships, enhance wrap around services, and support program growth,” said Ivy Tech Evansville Chancellor Daniela Vidal. “Through these scholarships and student supports, numerous deserving students from diverse backgrounds are provided with access to higher education. Investing in the right programs and staying relevant to our workforce needs helps us achieve our goal of Ivy Tech as a first choice.”

Ivy Tech says funds are already being used to enhance opportunities for students and build stronger communities in Indiana. The college says it has expanded its nursing program and now produces more graduates with associate degrees in nursing than any college in the U.S..

Officials say in Evansville, an expansion is underway with a new hands-on laboratory space under development and an increase in faculty for the program. Other highlights from the Evansville campus campaign include the launching of the Old National Bank K-14 Partnership and the IMPACCT Ivy Scholars Program, as well as the 2022 debut of the Garatoni School of Entrepreneurship and Innovation Program.