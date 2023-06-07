HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Debbie Dewey, formerly president of the Growth Alliance for Greater Evansville (GAGE), has returned to the area to serve as the executive director of Ivy+ Career Link.

Officials say Ivy+ Career Link is a department at Ivy Tech Community College Evansville designed to provide transformative career development services, talent connection opportunities, employee skills training for employers, Adult Basic Education and English as a Second Language classes.

Ivy Tech says Dewey most recently served as an independent business consultant providing consulting services to the utility industry on deal progression for growth, process improvement opportunities, KPIs and goal-setting, strategic decision-making and more.

Dewey says, “Ivy Tech is providing the education and skills training that we need to develop a workforce for in demand, high paying jobs. I am honored to be a part of building the bridge between students and employers.”