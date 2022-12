EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Ivy Tech Community College Evansville is again providing free laptops for new students enrolling for the Spring 2023 semester, while supplies last.

Officials say enrollment is currently underway and eight-week classes begin on January 17 and March 20. To qualify for a free laptop, students who would like to start in January or March must first apply and enroll in classes.

Ivy Tech officials ask for people to call 812-492-0106 for additional information.